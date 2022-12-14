EventsConcerts

Billie Eilish among this summer's three big Osheaga headliners

Dec 14 2022, 2:29 pm
The first three acts of the 16th edition of Montreal’s OSHEAGA festival have already been announced, and they’re all heavy hitters.

On Wednesday festival organizers revealed that Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and RÜFÜS DU SOL would headline one of the weekend’s three nights respectively.

General admission tickets for all three days will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 am. You can purchase tickets at osheaga.com

As always, the Montreal summer staple will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, this time between August 4 and 6. More details about this summer’s event will be shared soon.

