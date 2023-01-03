Montreal stop announced for "Kenny vs. Spenny" 20th anniversary tour

Canadian television in the 2000s was, let’s just say, different. And among avant-garde and provocative shows like Trailer Park Boys and Puppets Who Kill was the cult classic Kenny vs. Spenny.

The beloved Showcase series ran from 2002 to 2010, and featured roommates Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice facing off in a variety of insane competitions from their home in Toronto. Each competition had a loser who was forced to perform an act of humiliation selected by the winner.

After eight full seasons of quotable moments and over-the-top antics, the show’s popularity has endured to this day. Now the duo is hitting the road for their 20 Year Anniversary Tour, and Montreal is among the stops.

On Tuesday, Hotz announced a series of show dates from February to April. Montreal’s Fairmount Theatre is the one and only Quebec stop on the tour. While no one knows what the shows will entail, a cavalcade of jokes at Spenny’s expense are a guarantee.

Both general admission and VIP tickets for the Montreal stop go on sale on January 5. Click here to purchase yours before they’re all gone.

If you’re looking for a bit of a refresher, Hotz recently uploaded full-length 4K episodes of Kenny vs. Spenny to his YouTube channel.