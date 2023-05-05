Sabrosa is Old Montreal's newest hot spot for the summer (PHOTOS)

Old Port is filled with some of the city’s classic restaurants, but every now and then, a new spot hops on the scene that really makes a splash. This summer’s must-try hot spot is Sabrosa, an all-new concept from co-owners Nadia and Takeshi.

The menu was expertly curated by chefs Guillaume and Evangelo, who tell the stories and traditions of the Latin American region through food with a Montreal twist. Menu highlights include the shrimp ceviche (a staple in Peruvian cuisine), the tacos al pastor (a Mexican street food classic), and the birria tacos, which are probably the restaurant’s biggest hit thus far.

And if you’re thinking just how tasty this all sounds, you won’t be surprised to learn that “sabrosa” translates to “tasty” in Spanish.

To drink, enjoy a collection of original cocktails, including the restaurant’s take on a Peruvian classic, the pisco sour, which it calls the SCL – YUL, made with El Gobernador Pisco, lime, lemon, simple syrup and red wine, created by in-house mixologist Tamarra.

You can also enjoy an impressive list of imported wines, with a particular focus on wines that are as natural as possible.

The space has been designed with a contemporary design that seamlessly blends the coziness and the chicness of the Old Montreal neighbourhood while honouring the colour and fun of Latin America. A terrace will also be open all summer, overlooking Place Jaques-Cartier. Perfect for a catch-up with friends, a night out on the town, or simply when you feel like treating yourself to something a little different, the restaurant lives by the philosophy “Come for the food, stay for the vibe!”

“We’re very proud of what we’ve created and the amazing team we’ve brought together,” says co-owner Nadia. “[We] can’t wait for the Montrealers to come and discover our space and menu!”

After much anticipation, this spot officially opened its doors on April 20 and has had unbelievable success in just a few short weeks. Reservations are accepted, which you’ll want to make to ensure you get to experience what is sure to be one of the most popular spots this summer.

Address: 404 Place Jacques-Cartier

Phone: (514) 326-6300