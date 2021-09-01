Curated

Did you know that Canada's largest collection of rubber ducks is in Old Montreal?

Le Petit Duck Shoppe

In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked away in the heart of Old Montreal. Their specialty: every kind of rubber duck imaginable.

Now, with over 400 styles of character and collectible rubber duckies, the new bird in the pond has begun to really take flight.

The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”

Their selection of fun little collectibles are separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.

Here are a few of our puntastic favourites:

The Godfeather

Paddle Like It’s 1999

Notorious R.B. Gins-Bird

To order your own or learn more about Le Petit Duck Shoppe, click here to visit their website.

Le Petit Duck Shoppe


Address: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W
Hours: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

