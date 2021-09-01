Did you know that Canada's largest collection of rubber ducks is in Old Montreal?
In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked
Now, with over 400 styles of character and collectible rubber duckies, the new bird in the pond has begun to really take flight.
- See also:
The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”
Their selection of fun little collectibles are separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.
Here are a few of our puntastic favourites:
The Godfeather
Paddle Like It’s 1999
Notorious R.B. Gins-Bird
To order your own or learn more about Le Petit Duck Shoppe, click here to visit their website.
Le Petit Duck Shoppe
View this post on Instagram
Address: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W
Hours: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm