6 spots to get the hottest chicken wings in all of Montreal

That’s a spicy meatball ! chicken wing! If you’re in the mood for some scorching chicken wings, you’re in luck because Montreal has a bunch of restaurants that really bring the heat.

Some foodies like a bit of spice on the tongue after devouring chicken wings, and some like it real hot.

If you’re into the hottest wings in Montreal, here are a few spots to keep on your Scoville radar.

The Scoville scale measures the pungency (spiciness or heat) of chilli peppers, which tends to be the base for the hot chicken wing sauces.

Don’t forget some napkins, and heck, even a backup shirt. Here are some locations around Montreal that dish out some seriously spicy wings.

McKibbin’s Irish Pub offers their exclusive “Rim Reaper Challenge,” using the world’s hottest (and most expensive) pepper.

The Bhut Jolokia pepper, also known as the ghost pepper, is native to India and has a heat factor of over one million Scoville units.

McKibbin’s uses the ghost pepper as the base for its sauce, and their wings are alarmingly hot. The pub makes everyone who attempts to eat them sign a waiver to confirm they consent to eat them.

The Rim Reaper wings are so hot that customers who finish all twelve are rewarded a tee shirt and a spot on the pub’s ‘Wall of Flame.’

Be warned: we’ve seen first-hand how dangerously spicy these can be — tread lightly, they’re probably the hottest wings in Montreal.

Nextdoor Pub offers phenomenal chicken wings at an excellent deal, like $0.29 per wing good. Besides the tasty price, Nextdoor can really crank up the heat if you want some spicy chicken wings.

Miss Jean Talon dishes out little baskets of crispy chicken wings that can get quite spicy. The wings are plump and juicy, and when they’re tossed in Miss Jean Talon’s homemade hot sauce, it really sticks to your tongue.

Bring water.

Le Bird Bar specializes in fried chicken, all of which are locally-raised. Considering it’s a chicken spot, you better believe they have delicious wings.

And if you’re down for a bit of spice, Bird Bar’s sweet chilli wings are more on the chilli side than the sweet…

Grillado’s grills Portuguese chicken with a South African twist. All of their chicken is marinated in their popular Peri-Peri sauce and then flame-grilled with your choice of five flavours.

One of the flavours, hot-hot heat, really brings it.

Au Coq specializes in everything chicken. Their regular chicken wings are run-of-the-mill in terms of spiciness, but if you tell them you want it really spicy, they deliver with a perfect balance of taste and spice.