Ahhh the gyro… simple, savoury, and criminally underrated. There is something undeniably special about the combination of pita, tzatziki, and thinly sliced shavings of your choice of meat.

And when it comes to finding solid options here in Montreal, our large Greek population certainly does not disappoint.

We here at Daily Hive have made it our mission to pin down some of the greatest gyros in the city. Here are a few of our favourites.

Served with a more-than-generous side portion of greek salad, rice, and potatoes, the gyro plate at Marathon is a meal for the ages. Hopefully, you can finish the whole thing.

Address: 5365 des Jockeys

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

Don’t let the small size of this establishment fool you. They are packing some big Mediterranean flavour. They even put fries in the gyro! We all know you were going to do it anyway…

Address: 550 Jarry St W

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

Some things should never change, this restaurant being one of them. Along with amazing gyros and other traditional Greek dishes, Marven’s prides itself on its 1970’s decor that features a stuffed moose!

Address: 880 Av. Ball

Hours: 11 am – 8:30 pm

Known best for their friendly staff and affordable prices, many Greeks around town would agree that Villa Du Souvlaki is fast food done right. Perfect for a quick bite.

Address: 5347 Sherbrooke St W

Hours: 11 am – 10:30 pm

Nostos is the perfect spot for a casual Greek dining experience. The restaurant’s classic decor paired with blue and white accents is ideal for accomodating families and groups. Generous servings and fresh ingredients are also a guarantee.

Address: 9540 Blvd. de L’Acadie

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm