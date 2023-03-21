Cheap Eats Montreal: Lunch at Le Richmond Bistro

Eating cheap in Montreal doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice experience. In fact, Montreal prides itself on offering a wide range of restaurants with low-budget price tags with high-quality sophistication — places like Le Richmond Bistro.

Part of the larger Richmond group, the bistro combines a specialty Italian grocery store, a boutique with beautiful home goods imported from Italy, a bar, a restaurant, and a takeout counter.

Every day for lunch, diners can enjoy a counter special that offers one protein and a salad for item $13, which comes out to $14.95 after tax.

I tried this lunch promotion and was incredibly impressed with not only the quality of the food but the overall experience I could get for less than $15. My plate included grilled chicken, roasted carrots, and butternut squash with pine nuts.

Most importantly, everything tasted incredibly fresh, making for a perfectly light, yet satisfying lunch.

Other proteins available included salmon, meatballs, and arancini. As for the salads, other options included artichoke, pasta salad with salmon, and Greek salad.

The bistro also sells incredible sandwiches and although they aren’t part of this promotion, you could get a sandwich and a salad for $14 (which works out to $16.10 after taxes).

On the other side, you’ll find stunning, photo-worthy desserts with everything from macarons to pistachio brests, to a pleasant variety of tarts and of course, tiramisu. You can also grab coffees for the perfect post-meal treat.

I ate at the high-top counter and felt classier than I’ve ever felt sitting on a bar stool for lunch. The space is the perfect blend of classy and homey, with wood accents, lush greenery, marble countertops, black and white floor tiles, and dangling chandeliers.

So, the next time you’re looking for a spot that will make you feel fancy without hurting your wallet, be sure to make your way to Le Richmond Bistro.

Address: 377 ave. Richmond

Phone: (514) 508-8749