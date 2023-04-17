5 new Montreal restaurants to check out this spring
Summer may not officially be here just yet, but the restaurant scene in Montreal is heating up just like the weather lately. From international cuisines to sophisticated cafes and juice bars, new restaurants are popping up all over the city just waiting for you to check out.
Here are the new spots around Montreal to check out this month.
Sabrosa
After much anticipation, Place Jacques-Cartier is getting a little Latin flair with Sabrosa that promises good food, good wine and good vibes… after all, “sabrosa” translates to “tasty” in Spanish. Slated to open on April 20, don’t be surprised if this becomes the “it” spot in Old Montreal this summer.
Address: 404 Place Jacques-Cartier
Phone: (514) 326-6300
Aube Boulangerie
Out in Hochelaga, Aube Boulangerie is inspired by traditional techniques and fresh ingredients. On the menu, you’ll find bread, pastries, pastries, coffee and more. Cozy yet airy with bright colours and natural light, coffee lovers (and cafe lovers in general) will definitely want to check this spot out.
Address: 4715 rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Mintar
Over in Milton Parc in the old Pikolo location (which moved over to Quartier des Spectacles) is Mintar, a new café and sub shop that makes for the perfect place to study, catch up with friends or grab a coffee and a bite before exploring the neighbourhood. On the menu, you’ll find sandwiches, bowls and smoothies, and sweet treats like bomboloni.
Address: 3418 ave. Parc
Phone: (514) 553-7233
Bonheur d’occasion
In Saint Henri, one of the tastiest neighbourhoods in the entire city, Bonheur d’occasion is everything people have come to love about restaurants in Montreal: all about the quality and all about the atmosphere. Offering a small and simple menu with seasonal ingredients, this spot is the perfect blend of unpretentious, refined and sophisticated.
Address: 4001 rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Tropé
Just in time for summer, Tropé is a new juice and snack bar to help cool you down before the heat takes over the city. Serving up a variety of smoothies, juices, health shots and more, feel refreshed and revitalized all summer long at this new spot.
Address: 1448 rue Drummond
Address: 1464 rue Mackay