Reinbacher joining Canadiens' AHL affiliate

With his time in Switzerland’s National League coming to an end, many Montreal Canadiens fans are patiently awaiting the North American arrival of defensive prospect David Reinbacher.

They won’t have to wait much longer as Reinbacher, selected fifth overall by Montreal in the 2023 Draft, was been assigned to the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, on Monday morning.

Les Canadiens ont prêté le défenseur David Reinbacher au Rocket de Laval. The Canadiens have assigned defenseman David Reinbacher to the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ruUuQg2DBx — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 18, 2024

According to the team’s website, the Austrian-born blueliner will wear No. 64 with his new club.

Reinbacher, who suffered an injury earleir in the year, finished this season with 11 points in 35 games played for Kloten — good for 38th among all defencemen league-wide in points-per-game.

The 6-foot-2 defender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Habs back in July.

While it’s unclear when exactly the 19-year-old will make his AHL debut, the Rocket, who hold a record of 27-25-6-2, will need all the help they can get as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

Sitting in sixth place in a tight North Division, Laval’s next game comes on the road against the Belleville Senators this Friday at 7 pm.