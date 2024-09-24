Raptors are coming to McGill and Montreal fans can attend

The Toronto Raptors have a packed schedule in Montreal this fall.

With the 2024-25 season right around the corner, the team announced on Tuesday that they will hold their annual Open Practice at McGill University on October 4

That means local fans can catch the Raptors run drills at G. Donald Love Competition Hall ahead of their return to the Bell Centre. Tickets will be available for purchase on the McGill Athletics website starting Wednesday at 10 am ET, with proceeds from the event supporting free sports camps for underserved youth.

In addition to the practice session, the Raptors will also hold their training camp in Montreal for the first time from October 1 to 5.

The week will culminate in the preseason opener against the Washington Wizards on October 6 at the Bell Centre. This marks the seventh time Toronto has played a preseason game in Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series.

Additionally, fans can check out the Maison NBA pop-up in the Old Port from October 4 to 6. The free event will feature multiple guests, including Raptors legend Vince Carter.

As they celebrate their franchise’s 30th anniversary, the Raptors boast a roster featuring Canadian National Team members RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk, Montreal-native Chris Boucher, and NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes.

Coming off a disappointing 27-45 season, where they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year and the third time in four seasons, the Raptors are eager to turn things around. After a five-game preseason, they will officially tip off their season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23.