Montreal may not have its own NBA team (yet), but it will soon host a massive basketball fan experience.

From October 4 to 6, Maison NBA, a three-day event, will land in the city just ahead of the league’s 2024 Canada Series preseason game featuring the Toronto Raptors at the Bell Centre.

The free, all-ages event will feature interactive games, photo ops, exclusive gear, and contests in the heart of Montreal’s Old Port. Fans will also get the chance to meet a handful of basketball icons.

The biggest name on the guestlist is arguably Raptors legend and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Vince Carter, who was officially added to the pop-up’s lineup on Thursday.

Nine-year NBA veteran Jerome Williams and Canadian Olympian and former WNBA star Natalie Achonwa will also be in attendance.

While entry is free, tickets are limited. Those looking to secure their spot can do so by filling out an online form on the Maison NBA website.

The return of the NBA Canada Series to Montreal follows the success of last year’s sold-out game between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, which put the city’s strong appetite for high-level basketball on display.

The successful evening concluded with Canadian-born All-Star Shai Gailgeous-Alexander noting that the league “should put a team here.”

This year, the Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards in Montreal’s eighth-ever NBA exhibition game. Tickets for the highly anticipated preseason matchup are still available, ranging from $321 to upwards of $1,000 each.

Where: 360 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal

When: October 4 to 6

Time: Friday, 4 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm

Price: Free (for those who reserve online)