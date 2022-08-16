While Montreal doesn’t have an NBA team of its own (yet), the city’s love of basketball is stronger than it ever has been.

Before local fans flock to the Toronto Raptors v. Boston Celtics preseason game at the Bell Centre in October, they’ll have the chance to hang out with one of the Canadian team’s most recognizable players this week.

On Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, Raptors power forward Chris Boucher will host a 5 vs 5 street basketball tournament in Jarry Park. Boucher, a Montreal native, recently shared a post about the upcoming tournament reminding spectators and participants that it is free of charge.

“No tickets needed. See y’all there!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Boucher (@slimmduck)

Boucher averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 80 games in 2021-22 with the Raptors, and recently re-upped with the team on a three-year deal. A native of Saint Lucia, Boucher moved to Montreal when he was five. He originally signed with the Raptors in 2018, winning an NBA championship with the team in 2019.

According to event organizers, the QC Challenge will kick off at noon on Saturday.

Spots for the eight-team tournament are officially full, but spectators are more than welcome to enjoy the games and hang out with Boucher as they please.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QC Challenge (@qc_challenge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QC Challenge (@qc_challenge)

Every participating player will receive a QC Challenge uniform. And, by the looks of things, the winning team will also receive championship rings.

How much court action Boucher will have is not yet known. But for those who may end up facing off against him, they better hope that score clock is turned off.

For more information and updates on the event, you can visit the QC Challenge Instagram page.