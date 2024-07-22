Ranking every Montreal Canadiens head coach since 2000

Since the dawn of the new millennium, the Montreal Canadiens have seen 11 head coaches come and go.

To be fair, two of those bench bosses served multiple terms, and another two — Bob Gainey and Randy Cunneyworth — acted as interim fill-ins. As a result, the true number of Hab head coaches since the 21st century rolled in is actually seven.

With that in mind, we felt that a ranking based on their respective Montreal tenures was in order.

7. Alain Vigneault (1997 – 2000)

Record: 109-118-39 (.483 W%)

Alain Vigneault, best known for leading the Vancouver Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, began his NHL coaching career with the Canadiens.

Joining Montreal’s bench in 1997, Vigneault faced the challenge of managing some of the weakest Canadiens rosters in recent history.

Despite the team failing to make the playoffs for two straight seasons, Vigneault’s efforts earned him a Jack Adams Award nomination for Coach of the Year in 1999.

However, the team’s struggles and losing record ultimately led to his firing in October 2000.

6. Dominique Ducharme (2021 – 2022)

Record: 23-46-14 (.277 win %)

Dominique Ducharme’s brief time with the Canadiens featured the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Promoted to head coach during the 2020-2021 season, he helped guide the team to a surprising Stanley Cup Final run that saw them eliminating the highly-favoured Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Suffice it to say, fans were pumped for the team’s next chapter.

Unfortunately, the 2021-2022 season didn’t live up to the hype. The Canadiens hit a rough patch, and Ducharme’s coaching was under fire as young talents like Cole Caufield struggled to find their footing in the lineup.

Despite helping the Habs get further than they had been in nearly three decades, Ducharme was relieved of his duties after just 83 regular-season games and replaced by first-time NHL coach Martin St. Louis.

5. Claude Julien (2003 – 2006, 2017 – 2021)

Record: 201-175-60 (.530 win %)

Claude Julien’s two tenures with the Canadiens featured plenty of twists and turns.

During his first stint from 2003 to 2006, Julien led the team to the playoffs in 2004, but inconsistency saw him let go mid-season in 2006 with a record of 72-62-10.

After winning a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins, Julien returned to the Canadiens in 2017, bringing hope and experience. His second term had its highs, with playoff appearances in 2017 and 2020.

However, a rocky stretch in February 2021 ultimately led to his replacement just months ahead of an epic playoff run.

4. Martin St. Louis (2022 – Present)

Record: 75-100-26 (.438 W%)

Martin St. Louis may not have the stats to back him up just yet, but he’s making a significant impact in the Canadiens’ locker room.

As a Hockey Hall of Famer, St. Louis brings a player-centric approach that resonates with the team. Meanwhile, his knack for developing young talent makes him a standout leader.

While the current record reflects the team’s ongoing rebuild, St. Louis’s ability to inspire and guide the team through these growing pains is noteworthy.

The true measure of his success will come when he has a more competitive roster at his disposal. For now, he’s laying a solid foundation for the future.

3. Michel Therrien (2000 – 2003, 2012 – 2017)

Record: 271-198-73 (.556 win %)

Like Julien, Michel Therrien had two chances to make it work in Montreal.

During his first term from 2000 to 2003, he led the team to the playoffs in the 2001-2002 season but ultimately struggled with inconsistent results. His record of 124-121-31 wasn’t enough to keep him around for long.

Fast-forward to 2012, and Therrien was back behind the bench. This time, he guided the Habs to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014. The short-tempered coach followed that by finishing atop the Atlantic Divison with 110 points the following year.

But his second stint was also marked by its fair share of controversies and ups and downs. While he had a knack for getting the team to the playoffs, Therrien’s coaching style wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, as he reportedly got under the skin of multiple players.

2. Jacques Martin (2009 – 2011)

Record: 96-75-25 (.554 win %)

Short and eventful is one way to describe Jacques Martin’s stint as Canadiens coach.

Martin’s first season behind the bench saw him lead the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010, defeating the top-seeded Washington Capitals and the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins with gritty defensive play.

The veteran coach helped the Habs earn another playoff spot the next year, finishing the season with the Eastern Conference’s fourth-best record (44-30-8). However, Julien’s Bruins ultimately bested them in Game 7 of a Round 1 series, cutting their postseason short.

Unfortunately, the 2011-2012 season was a different story, as a string of losses and a descent to last place in the division led to Martin’s dismissal in December 2011.

1. Guy Carbonneau (2007 – 2009)

Record: 124-83-23 (.591 W%)

Former team captain Guy Carbonneau brought his defensive expertise and leadership to the Canadiens’ bench in 2006.

The highlight of his tenure was the 2007-2008 season when he led the team to a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference with a 47-25-10 record. Under his guidance, the Canadiens showcased a lethal offence led by Alexei Kovalev and a strong defence under Andrei Markov.

Carbonneau also helped spearhead one of the most productive Habs’ power plays of the last three decades (24.06%).

But despite high expectations, the team only made it to the second round of the playoffs that year.

Inconsistencies and injuries plagued the following season, and midway through 2008-2009, with the team struggling, Carbonneau was dismissed. Despite the abrupt end, his tenure is remembered for revitalizing the Canadiens and helping them secure their first regular-season conference title in 16 years.