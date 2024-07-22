Canadiens superfan gifts Montembeault custom jacket

As dozens of Montreal Canadiens fans waited in line for a chance to get an autograph and photo with starting goalie Samuel Montembeault, one came bearing a gift.

During a Sunday afternoon signing session, a Habs superfan by the name of Emilee captured the moment she got to the front of the line to present Montembeault with a personalized denim jacket.

“I can’t believe I made my favorite player his own jacket. And he loved it,” she wrote in the caption of an X video of the encounter.

“You made one for me? Wow!” the Canadiens netminder exclaimed upon seeing the intricate clothing pieces bearing handpainted designs and handmade patches. “That’s awesome.”

As she explained the intention behind each element of the garment, Montembeault couldn’t resist trying it on over his 6-foot-3 frame.

“My mom is going to love this,” the 27-year-old noted after providing Emilee with a well-deserved autograph.

Here’s the full video of giving Sam his jacket I can’t believe I made my favorite player his own jacket. And he loved it 🥲 pic.twitter.com/F3D9gaff5D — Emilee (@houndnuggets_) July 21, 2024

Before handing it off, Emille shared close-up photos of the jacket’s many hand-painted patches on social media.

Along with a giant No. 35 on the back, Montembeault’s new threads also feature an image of Habs legend Jacques Plante on the right breast, an NHL logo, a torch bearing the Canadiens’ slogan, and the coordinates of Becancour and Montreal on the cuffs as an ode to the goalie’s roots.

But as it turns out, making intricate denim jackets is nothing new for Emilee.

Towards the end of the 2023-24 season, she debuted her first Canadiens-themed jacket, which included hand-painted caricatures of multiple team members.

Thank you! Here’s a few pics of it, since painting this I’ve added a few more pins and patches 😁 pic.twitter.com/t1n2vITIti — Emilee (@houndnuggets_) April 3, 2024

While it’s already stunning, it remains a work in progress as new pins and patches are added.

Got my jacket already to go: Added the Snacks patch (had to get it bc Sam) and my handpainted STM x Habs tag

💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/mCLHg5EQxF — Emilee (@houndnuggets_) May 4, 2024

With all the buzz around Emilee’s clothing piece and the Habs’ expectation to soon become competitive, the team might want to consider hiring her to create WAG jackets or other playoff merchandise.