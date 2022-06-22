Heavy rain: Up to 70 millimetres of rainfall forecast for Montreal today

If you thought we were finally due for some well-deserved summer weather, you’d be wrong.

Montrealers can expect some more serious rain over the next two days. According to a new alert from Environment Canada, a heavy rainfall warning for the following areas is currently in effect:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Another 30 to 50 millimetres of rain are expected over several areas in Southern and Central Quebec on Wednesday night. On top of that, the amount of rain could apparently even reach up to 70 millimetres with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says “localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Showers are expected to continue throughout Thursday. For now, things are still expected clear up in time for Friday’s statutory holiday.

To monitor the forecast and view any weather updates, you can visit the Environment Canada website.