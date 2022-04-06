Rainfall warning: Heavy April showers will hit Montreal for the next few days

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the greater Montreal area.

The alert, which is currently in effect for the Châteauguay La Prairie area, Laval, Longueuil, and Montréal Island areas, warns of rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres between Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8.

According to Environment Canada, heavy downpours such as this one “can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads” as well as “localized flooding in low-lying areas.”

The heavy rainfall is also expected to come with melting snow.

For more updates on the situation, you can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.