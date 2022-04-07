Heavy downpour expected to dump up to 50 mm of rain in Montreal

Montreal can expect rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres before we settle into the weekend.
Environment Canada says Montreal’s Rainfall Warning from Wednesday remains in effect. The agency is calling for “heavy downpours” around the metropolitan area, which could result in flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The federal weather agency says flooding in “low-lying” areas is also a possibility.
The types of weather warnings are issued when “significant rainfall” is expected, says Environment Canada.
On the plus side (literally), the temperature is expected to hover around or eclipse double-digits for the next seven days, with a high of 14ºC in the cards for early next week.
The Rainfall Warning warning, which was updated just after 4:30 am on Thursday morning from Wednesday, is in effect for the following areas:
- Châteauguay – La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil – Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.