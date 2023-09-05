Canadiens' Harvey-Pinard announces major charitable donation for Quebec town

Montreal Canadiens forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard hosted his first golf tournament before the long weekend, and the end result was a great success.

Gifted with beautiful weather, the day on the greens at Club de golf Saguenay Arvida featured over 160 participants and more than 60 sponsors. Among the most notable guests were a few of the 24-year-old’s former Laval Rocket teammates, such as Brandon Gignac and Joel Teasdale.

Most importantly, the event raised over $40,000 for both the Saguenay Minor Hockey Association and the Saguenay Palliative Care Centre.

“Very proud of the first edition of the Prestige Classic, which raised $10,000 for the Saguenay Minor Hockey Association and $32,000 for the Saguenay Palliative Care Centre, for a grand total of $42,000!” Harvey-Pinard wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“A big thank you to the sponsors and all the participants for your contribution to these two causes,” the Saguenay native added. “I also want to thank the organizing committee and all the volunteers for the perfect day we had.”

The tournament also featured an auction that included prizes like a Canadiens jersey autographed by Harvey-Pinard, another signed by Brendan Gallagher, and a pack of eight pre-season game tickets in the Bell Centre’s Desjardins section.

Organizers have already confirmed the return of the event in 2024, this time under a new name: The Rafäel Harvey-Pinard Classic.

As for his future on the ice, Montreal recently re-signed the 5-foot-9 forward to a two-year contract extension. His new deal, which spans across the 2023-2024 and 2024-25 seasons, will pay him an average salary of $1.1 million per year.

Last season, Montreal’s seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft tallied 14 goals and 20 points in 34 NHL games. Prior to his mid-year call-up, Harvey-Pinard played 40 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL, scoring 31 points.