While he was part of the Tampa Bay Lightning team that ended the Montreal Canadiens’ epic Stanley Cup Final run in 2021, forward Alex Killorn still has love for his boyhood team.

Killorn, a Halifax native who grew up in Beaconsfield, discussed his allegiance to the Habs as a guest on the Raw Knuckles podcast with Chris Nilan this week.

“My whole life I was a Canadiens fan. I remember wearing a Saku Koivu jersey till I was like 13.” Killorn said.

Over the course of the interview, the former Canadiens enforcer and Killorn also discussed whether the 33-year-old was ever interested in joining the Canadiens once he got to the NHL.

“I think if you asked me when I was younger where I wanted to play, it was obviously Montreal,” he explained.

Montreal had their chance to sign the former Lac St. Louis Lions forward this past offseason when he became an unrestricted free agent. But according to Killorn, the organization did not contact him.

“Going through free agency, we didn’t really talk to Montreal, so it wasn’t really a thought,” he said. “But yeah, Montreal would be a great place to play.”

Nonetheless, Killorn, who ended up signing a four-year, $25 million deal with Anaheim Ducks, told Nilan he is open to playing for the Canadiens before he hangs up the skates for good.

“If it was to end my career, play a year there, I think it would be special,” he explained.

Childhood memories aside, Killorn also has many ties to the Canadiens’ current front office staff, which includes a handful of his former Lightning teammates.

“It seems like all my old buddies are in that organization now, like Marty [St. Louis], Vinny Lecavalier. Teddy Purcell is on the scouting team,” he said. “They got quite the crew over there, so it’d be a fun time.”