Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's first trip to Montreal 55 years ago (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

On July 3, 1967, Queen Elizabeth II visited Montreal’s Expo 67 — her first trip to Quebec’s largest city.

Her Majesty arrived with Prince Philip at the site of the world fair on a yacht named “Britannia,” via the Saint-Lawrence River.

The 1967 International and Universal Exposition (dubbed Expo 67) was the pinnacle of Canada’s centennial anniversary and became a symbol of pride for the city of Montreal.

Considered one of the most successful World’s Fairs of the 20th century, Montreal’s Expo 67 had 62 participating nations and was visited by 54 million people from all over the world between April 27 and October 29, 1967.

That’s not to say Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s arrival in Montreal didn’t go without extensive security.

According to the Desert Sun newspaper from July July 3 of 1967, Montreal police received reports that “militant separatists” had planned a “patriotic act” during the queen’s visit to Expo 67, an alarming possibility given the separatist run-in during the monarch’s 1964 visit to Quebec.

Yves Jasmi, the director of public relations for Expo 67, says Queen Elizabeth “came down with an umbrella because it was pouring rain but she was all smiles. She was a very beautiful woman.”

Jasmi says the general in charge of the queen’s security had suggested closing the exhibition to allow the queen and the prince an exclusive visit of the grounds, uninterrupted by people — and possibly conflict.

“Conscious of the dangers she faced, the Queen then declared: ‘Yes, but my entire life is a risk. I know very well that someone could try to attack me. My job comes with many risks, but it’s just part of the job,'” remarks Jasmi. “‘I can’t run away from it!’”

Jasmi recounts that Queen Elizabeth got to take a ride on the minirail and that “people cheered. Everything went well.”

“The Expo staff and all who have worked for it have achieved a success which is the wonder of the world and a source of pride to all Canada,” said the Queen, after the expo. “The splendid buildings, the superb exhibitions, the excitement of novel displays, have all combined to make this one of the great events of our time.”

Her Majesty said Expo 67’s “most significant feature” is that more than 60 countries accepted Canada’s invitation to “take part in this festival of human endeavour.”

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Montreal for a second time during the Summer Olympic games and stayed at downtown’s historic Ritz-Carleton.