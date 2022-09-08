Remembering Queen Elizabeth's five royal tours of Quebec during her reign

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, and during her reign, she visited Quebec five times.
Nationwide, the Queen first visited Canada in 1957 and her final trip to Canada was in 2010. Here’s a look back on each visit Queen Elizabeth II made to Quebec.
1959 Royal Tour
Dates: June 18 to August 1 (45 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Tour of Canada (all provinces and both territories included)
- Opening of St-Lawrence Seaway
1964 Royal Tour
Dates: October 5 to 13 (Eight days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Charlottetown, Quebec, Ottawa to attend the commemoration of meetings at Charlottetown and Quebec in 1864
1967 Royal Tour
Dates: June 29 to July 5
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa, to attend ceremonies relating to Centennial Anniversary
- Visit Expo ’67 in Montréal
1976 Royal Tour
Dates: July 13 to 25 (13 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Montréal
- XXI Olympiad
1987 Royal Tour
Dates: October 9 to 24 (16 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- North Saanich, Qualicum Beach for a private retreat
- Vancouver, Victoria, Esquimalt to participate in opening sessions of government, Heads of Government Meeting
- Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle for a private retreat
- Saskatoon, Yorkton, Canora, Veregin, Kamsack, Kindersley for the first visit to Saskatchewan since 1978
- Québec, Sillery, Cap Tourmente, Rivière-du-Loup, La Pocatière for the first official visit to Quebec since 1964