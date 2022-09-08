Remembering Queen Elizabeth's five royal tours of Quebec during her reign

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, and during her reign, she visited Quebec five times.

Nationwide, the Queen first visited Canada in 1957 and her final trip to Canada was in 2010. Here’s a look back on each visit Queen Elizabeth II made to Quebec.

1959 Royal Tour

Dates: June 18 to August 1 (45 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Tour of Canada (all provinces and both territories included)

Opening of St-Lawrence Seaway

1964 Royal Tour

Dates: October 5 to 13 (Eight days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Charlottetown, Quebec , Ottawa to attend the commemoration of meetings at Charlottetown and Quebec in 1864

1967 Royal Tour

Dates: June 29 to July 5

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa, to attend ceremonies relating to Centennial Anniversary

Visit Expo ’67 in Montréal

1976 Royal Tour

Dates: July 13 to 25 (13 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Montréal

XXI Olympiad

1987 Royal Tour

Dates: October 9 to 24 (16 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: