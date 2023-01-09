Why Quebec's famous Winter Carnival is the ultimate icy escapade

The Quebec Winter Carnival, known by locals simply as “Carnaval” brings thousands of people to the province’s capital every February. As the oldest and largest winter carnival in the world, the 10-day-long celebration is more than just a party.

It’s a way to embrace Canada’s harshest season and warm one’s self with traditional food, activities, and culture in the process.

Here are just a few reasons why the Quebec Winter Carnival is the ultimate icy escapade.

History

Although the very first Carnaval de Québec was held in 1894, it became an annual tradition in 1955 when Bonhomme, the festival’s iconic mascot made his debut. Since then, Carnaval has grown bigger every year, evolving into an event of international status.

Celebrations like opening/closing ceremonies, ice sculpture competitions, and parades have become annual mainstays.

Attractions

Since the festival runs every day for nearly two weeks, there is no shortage of things to see and do.

Among them are family-friendly attractions like ice canoe races, outdoor slides, live music sets, and Bonhomme’s massive palace, which is made entirely out of, you guessed it, ice.

Beauty and Luxury

Walking around in snow pants all day doesn’t necessarily scream luxury but Quebec City has plenty to offer in that realm

Among its sea of architectural wonders is a variety of beautiful hotels and spas to get pampered at. The most famous, of course, is the stunning Château Frontenac, which happens to be the most photographed hotel in the world.

Once you see the imposing structure in person, you’ll understand why.

Activities

One way to keep warm is to move your body.

There are plenty of ways to keep active at Carnaval. Whether it’s going skating, tubing, tobogganing, fat bike riding, or even trying your hand at axe throwing, the variety of activities is a great way to feel like a kid again, and get that heart rate up without overheating.

Eating and drinking

Quebec City is home to some of the best restaurants in North America. From fancy French fare to Québécois classics, there are a lot of great pop-ups and restaurants surrounding the festival’s main areas.

If you’re looking to get a buzz on, there are also plenty of outdoor bars where you can sip wintery cocktails from glasses made out of ice, so be sure not to forget your gloves.

As for street snacks, Beaver Tails and maple syrup sticks are always a safe bet.

The 69th annual Quebec Carnival runs from February 3 to February 12. For more information on the event, be sure to visit the official website.