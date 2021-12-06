More than 30 regions across Quebec are currently under weather alerts

There are 35 weather alerts spread out across Quebec today.

Ranging from extreme cold and winter storm alerts to snowfall warnings, storm surges, freezing rain, and wind, Environment Canada is warning that “hazardous winter conditions” are expected to persist for the rest of the day through to Tuesday evening.

Some of the warnings and alerts are related to a “Colorado low” that also warns Quebers to “consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The snowfall alerts are calling for 20 cm of snow with the possibility of up to 40 cm in Baie-Comeau.

Here’s how the weather alerts spread out across Quebec; some regions are under two warnings simultaneously.

Winter storm:

Snowfall:

Freezing rain:

Special weather statement:

Extreme cold:

Storm surge:

Blowing Snow (Advisory):

Rainfall/Wind:

In Montreal, temperatures are expected to dip to nearly 15ºC difference between Monday and Tuesday.