Air Canada issues travel alerts for Montreal and Quebec City flights

Air Canada has issued travel alerts for Montreal and Quebec City, delaying and possibly cancelling dozens of flights out of Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

“Flights may be impacted by forecasted snow,” states the alert for Montreal. The airline says flights to and from Quebec City could also be impacted by freezing rain. The airline says travellers who are affected by the alerts can make alternative flight arrangements without a penalty.

If your flight is affected, you can retrieve your booking to change your flight free of charge through the airline’s website.

The alert, which is in effect throughout the day, also extends to Ottawa and Vancouver.

Before leaving for the airport, Air Canada recommends that travellers check their Flight Status or call Air Canada’s automated flight information system at 1-888-422-7533.

On Monday, Air Canada announced it had implemented new improvements to help travellers meet the updated US COVID-19 entry requirements.

Travellers must show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than one day before travelling to the US.

The Canadian airline has partnered with Switch Health, a Canadian-based healthcare company, to supply antigen test kits to help people meet these testing requirements.