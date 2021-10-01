It's expected to feel warmer than normal in Quebec this October

Now that September is in the rearview mirror, Quebecers can set their sails towards October.

An October that is expected to be “warmer than usual.” Should we call it, HOTctober?

The Weather Network has released its October forecast and it is looking like temperatures will be mostly above seasonal.

The weather agency says the warmer than normal temperatures are expected to “dominate” throughout October. “Of course there will e some chilly days,” says The Weather Network but this month will include some “extended stretches of mild and dry weather.”

The forecasted month-long weather will be ideal for enjoying the fall foliage which is running later than normal this year in Quebec, even after a warm September.

What’s more, fewer than Quebec’s typical number of fall storms are expected and a couple of soggy systems could still bring the final rain-fall totals to near normal for parts of the region.

Temperatures are expected to be mild to start the fall season across most of Canada with the exception of British Columbia, which is off to a cooler start to the season.