Total COVID-19 cases in Quebec have surpassed 900,000 since the start of the pandemic, 1,973 of which have been added in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 902,246 since March 2020.

Public health has added 56 additional virus-related deaths, which total 13,766 across the province.

There are 2,052 hospitalizations across Quebec, a decrease of 53 compared to Monday. Of the hospitalizations, 132 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

Over the past day, 19,334 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 18,218,225 vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

Last week, Quebec unveiled details about its February reopening plan. Fitness centres and spas were permitted to reopen across the province on Monday.

Reports also suggest that on Tuesday, Premier François Legault will announce the suspension of enforcing the vaccine passport at SAQs, SQDCs, and big-box stores, a mandate that went into effect last month.

As of February 21, all businesses can function at 100%, except bars, taverns, and casinos, which will function at 50% when they’re permitted to reopen on February 28.

Legault says that the government will reassess its reopening plan by March 14, when dancing and singing will be allowed in the province and bars can function at 100%. The premier says, as of now, the mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine passport system will remain.