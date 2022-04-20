Quebec transport ministry accidentally links to website selling Viagra

Employees at the Quebec government might need a crash course on how to properly share hyperlinks.

On Monday, Transports Québec (Ministère des Transports) mixed up a link for the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel repair website with a site selling Viagra.

Last week, the Twitter account of the Minister of Health and Social Services published a link to a Pornhub foot fetish website instead of its daily COVID-19 data.

The Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel is currently undergoing repairs, and the Transports Québec website usually provides updates through its online portal. This time, however, the hyperlink led to a website selling pills that treat erectile dysfunction.

We’d say the Quebec government employee confused redirecting links with re-erecting links…

The wrong hyperlink was corrected by 10:30 am on Monday, and Transports Québec has yet to provide an update about the blunder.

As is the case with the internet, errors are not easily forgotten. Here’s a screen record of the hyperlink gaffe:

Après l’hyperlien vers Pornhub du #MSSS, voilà que le site web du @Tunnel_LouisH de @Transports_Qc renvoie vers un site de revente de #Viagra. pic.twitter.com/UqHelldqlB — Jean-Michel Clermont-Goulet (@jmcgoulet) April 18, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Transports Québec for comment.