News

Quebec transport ministry accidentally links to website selling Viagra

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Apr 20 2022, 1:45 pm
Quebec transport ministry accidentally links to website selling Viagra
Enriscapes/Shutterstock

Employees at the Quebec government might need a crash course on how to properly share hyperlinks.

On Monday, Transports Québec (Ministère des Transports) mixed up a link for the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel repair website with a site selling Viagra.

Last week, the Twitter account of the Minister of Health and Social Services published a link to a Pornhub foot fetish website instead of its daily COVID-19 data.

The Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel is currently undergoing repairs, and the Transports Québec website usually provides updates through its online portal. This time, however, the hyperlink led to a website selling pills that treat erectile dysfunction.

We’d say the Quebec government employee confused redirecting links with re-erecting links…

The wrong hyperlink was corrected by 10:30 am on Monday, and Transports Québec has yet to provide an update about the blunder.

As is the case with the internet, errors are not easily forgotten. Here’s a screen record of the hyperlink gaffe:

Daily Hive has reached out to Transports Québec for comment.

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT