Quebec transport ministry accidentally links to website selling Viagra
Employees at the Quebec government might need a crash course on how to properly share hyperlinks.
On Monday, Transports Québec (Ministère des Transports) mixed up a link for the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel repair website with a site selling Viagra.
Last week, the Twitter account of the Minister of Health and Social Services published a link to a Pornhub foot fetish website instead of its daily COVID-19 data.
The Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel is currently undergoing repairs, and the Transports Québec website usually provides updates through its online portal. This time, however, the hyperlink led to a website selling pills that treat erectile dysfunction.
We’d say the Quebec government employee confused redirecting links with re-erecting links…
The wrong hyperlink was corrected by 10:30 am on Monday, and Transports Québec has yet to provide an update about the blunder.
As is the case with the internet, errors are not easily forgotten. Here’s a screen record of the hyperlink gaffe:
Après l’hyperlien vers Pornhub du #MSSS, voilà que le site web du @Tunnel_LouisH de @Transports_Qc renvoie vers un site de revente de #Viagra. pic.twitter.com/UqHelldqlB
— Jean-Michel Clermont-Goulet (@jmcgoulet) April 18, 2022
Daily Hive has reached out to Transports Québec for comment.