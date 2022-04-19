NewsWeather

Quebec is in for a "drier than normal" summer according to Farmers' Almanac

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Apr 19 2022, 2:41 pm
Mihai_Andritoiu/ShutterStock

It might be a bit difficult to talk about summertime in Quebec considering the surprising mid-April snowstorm, but summer is inevitably on its way.

After a tumultuous winter and spring, so far, it might be comforting to know that a “seasonally warm” and “drier than normal” summer is in the forecast for Quebec.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818, has released its extended summer forecast, and it looks like Quebec is in for a warm one.

Temperature-wise, Quebec will certainly have some extremely hot days, but the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a cool enough September to bring summer averages down to seasonal.

According to the extended forecast, much of the extreme heat this summer will fade after mid-August.

farmers almanac

Farmers’ Almanac

As for rain and thunderstorms, Quebec’s summertime precipitation is forecasted to be “below normal,” compared to a “wet” one for our neighbouring pals over in Ontario.

It might not feel like it today, but summer is just a couple of months away; are you ready?

