It might be a bit difficult to talk about summertime in Quebec considering the surprising mid-April snowstorm, but summer is inevitably on its way.

After a tumultuous winter and spring, so far, it might be comforting to know that a “seasonally warm” and “drier than normal” summer is in the forecast for Quebec.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818, has released its extended summer forecast, and it looks like Quebec is in for a warm one.

Temperature-wise, Quebec will certainly have some extremely hot days, but the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a cool enough September to bring summer averages down to seasonal.

According to the extended forecast, much of the extreme heat this summer will fade after mid-August.

As for rain and thunderstorms, Quebec’s summertime precipitation is forecasted to be “below normal,” compared to a “wet” one for our neighbouring pals over in Ontario.

It might not feel like it today, but summer is just a couple of months away; are you ready?