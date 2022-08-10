9,000+ tech jobs are up for grabs in Quebec and some pay up to $174k

The tech industry is booming in Quebec, so if you’re considering leaving your field, there are thousands of openings in this province alone. Some positions don’t even need a university degree to get started.

There are 9,249 job openings in Quebec with salaries that range from $35,600 up to $174,300 on TECHNATION Career Finder.

While tech jobs may be intimidating, a career as a developer and programmer, IT project manager, business analyst, cloud architect, network engineer, security analyst/architect, quality assurance analyst, and business system analyst do not even require you to rack up any student debt.

Hundreds of entry-level jobs could even lead you to make six figures.

Out of the jobs available in the province, more than 6,000 are located in Montreal, hundreds of which are in high demand.

Software engineer and tech sales/ customer service are Quebec’s most popular jobs in the field, each with more than 1,000 job openings.

If you’re interested, visit Career Finder for this lengthy list of opportunities like cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Hybrid tech roles are also available.

Hey, maybe you nab a new career just in time for the company’s summer party.