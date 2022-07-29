Career hunt: Here are over 200 jobs hiring in Montreal this August

Here’s hoping the new month will welcome a fresh career path for people in Montreal looking for new jobs.

It’s a daunting task to find a new job but it might be comforting to know that hundreds of jobs across the tech, hospitality, gaming, and fintech industries are looking for new employees in Montreal (and some remote).

Besides potentially getting a new career, employers across these sectors are offering plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of an innovative team.

Daily Hive has compiled a list of 16 companies and start-ups hiring for more than 200 positions spread out across many industries in August.

Maybe a new job is in the cards? Just in time for that office summer party…

Who : Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.

: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. Perks : Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipends for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipends for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

Who : Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.

: Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions. Perks : Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend and all operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend and all operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy. More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who : For over 60 years, BNP Paribas in Canada has been helping Canadian businesses and institutions by offering a full range of specialized financial services and investment products. BNP Paribas’ mission is to contribute to a responsible and sustainable economy by financing and advising clients according to the highest ethical standard, while striving to respond to environmental concerns, regional development, and social inclusion. With over 1,300 employees, BNP Paribas in Canada continues to attract experts from diverse fields as well as ambitious young talent from around the world.

: BNP Paribas is currently for a Business and Data Analyst, Software Development Engineer, Full Stack Developer, Automation & Observability Technician, IT Developer, among many other roles. Perks : In addition to competitive compensation, BNP Paribas offers flexible benefits including a family and spouse insurance program, a defined contribution pension plan, and paid days for volunteering. Hybrid work arrangements, such as remote working up to 50% and flexible working hours, are available for most positions. BNP Paribas provides excellent training and personal development programs, as well as opportunities for career development within the company and internationally.

: In addition to competitive compensation, BNP Paribas offers flexible benefits including a family and spouse insurance program, a defined contribution pension plan, and paid days for volunteering. Hybrid work arrangements, such as remote working up to 50% and flexible working hours, are available for most positions. BNP Paribas provides excellent training and personal development programs, as well as opportunities for career development within the company and internationally. More: To learn more about BNP Paribas in Canada and to check out more of their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Goodfood is a Canadian online grocery, home meal, and meal kit company based in Montreal.

Goodfood is a Canadian online grocery, home meal, and meal kit company based in Montreal. Jobs: Delivery Courier, Material Planner, Senior Legal Counsel, Data Entry Clerk, Operations Supervisor, Back-End Developer, Mobile Developer, Digital Marketing Analyst, Talent Acquisition Specialist, and many more.

Delivery Courier, Material Planner, Senior Legal Counsel, Data Entry Clerk, Operations Supervisor, Back-End Developer, Mobile Developer, Digital Marketing Analyst, Talent Acquisition Specialist, and many more. Perks: Goodfood offers health and dental care benefits, flexible working hours, remote work options (where applicable), and meal deals.

Goodfood offers health and dental care benefits, flexible working hours, remote work options (where applicable), and meal deals. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: DAVIDsTEA is a Canadian specialty tea and tea accessory retailer based in Montreal. It is also the largest specialty tea boutique in the country.

Store Manager, Digital Copywriter, Digital Graphic Designer, Web Developer, Salesforce Administrator, Inventory Associate, E-Commerce Manager, and more. Perks: DAVIDsTEA offers store discounts, flexible hours, product samples, and health benefits. Remote options are available for some jobs.

DAVIDsTEA offers store discounts, flexible hours, product samples, and health benefits. Remote options are available for some jobs. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the tea retailer’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Telus is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services, including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video, and cell phones.

Mental Health Case Manager, Sales Representative, Nutritionist, Team Manager, Financial Analyst, Legal Secretary, Manager, and many more. Perks: Telus offers health and wellness insurance, gym memberships, free lunch and snacks, employee discounts, and work-from-home options.

Telus offers health and wellness insurance, gym memberships, free lunch and snacks, employee discounts, and work-from-home options. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the telecommunication company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Shakepay is a crypto-tech company that allows Canadians the ability to buy and sell bitcoin. Bitcoin enables wealth to be stored with an individual without the need for a third party. Its fundamental use-case as a store of value with a predictable monetary policy is having profound implications on freeing individuals into financial sovereignty. Following Bitcoin, the entire suite of financial services is being rebuilt independently from the current financial infrastructure. Shakepay believes enabling access to these services is paramount to the creation of wealth and economic freedom.

Some of the open positions at Shakepay include Chief of Staff, Design Lead, Frontend Developer, Full-stack Developer, Head of Marketing, Junior Developer, Staff Cloud Engineer, and more. Perks: Shakepay takes care of its staff by offering insurance coverage, equity benefits, and generous vacation. Shakepay is invested in its employees’ personal development and is remote-friendly, meaning you can work from anywhere.

Shakepay takes care of its staff by offering insurance coverage, equity benefits, and generous vacation. Shakepay is invested in its employees’ personal development and is remote-friendly, meaning you can work from anywhere. More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit shakepay.com/careers.

Who: McGill University, one of the most renowned schools in North America, has more than 300 job openings (both full-time and part-time) spread out across its downtown campus, Macdonald Campus, and off-campus properties.

Teaching Assistant, IT Developer, Communications & Publications Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, Grader, Research Assistant, Data & Security Analyst, Senior Campus Planner, and many more. Perks: McGill offers two unique and scenic campuses to work from, both of which are easy to access by bike and public transit. Perks also include health and dental care benefits, retirement savings plans, flexible time off, and holidays. Take note that McGill continually ranks on Montreal’s Top Employers list.

McGill offers two unique and scenic campuses to work from, both of which are easy to access by bike and public transit. Perks also include health and dental care benefits, retirement savings plans, flexible time off, and holidays. Take note that McGill continually ranks on Montreal’s Top Employers list. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the university’s LinkedIn page.

Who: The real estate investment and management firm is currently seeking out people with talent, drive, and ambition, who are excited about joining one of the leading companies in the global real estate industry.

Advisor, Analyst, Developer, Senior Accountant, Technician, and 40 more jobs. Perks: Ivanhoé Cambridge offers long-term saving plans, flexible work options, vacation allowance, and 18-week parental leave.

Ivanhoé Cambridge offers long-term saving plans, flexible work options, vacation allowance, and 18-week parental leave. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Java Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Senior Software Developer, Systems Designer, Development Director, Concept Artist, Senior Recruiter, Character Artist, Senior FX Artist, Storyboard Artist, Animator, Legal Counsel, Pipeline Developer, and more. Perks: Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community.

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its Twitter or Facebook pages.

Who: Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences.

Account Executive, Onboarding Coordinator, Bilingual HR Coordinator, Bilingual People & Culture Coordinator, Collections Specialist, Data Analyst, Design Manager, Legal Counsel, Pricing Manager, Product Manager, and many more. Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups.

Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who: Concordia University is a public university located in Montreal. It ranks as one of the top 50 universities in Canada and has over 50,000 students. Its campuses are spread out across downtown and the Loyola Campus in Montreal Ouest.

Project Manager, Facilities Planner (Architect), Truck Driver, Investigative Reporter, Research Advisor, Admissions Officer, and more. Perks: Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path.

Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who: Sid Lee is an international creative services firm headquartered in Montreal, right in the middle of the constant buzz of Place Ville Marie.

Architecture Site Supervisor, Copywriter, Project Manager, Graphic Artist, Producer, Recruiter, Senior Strategist, Digital Art Director, Branding Supervisor, and more. Perks: Located right downtown, Sid Lee offers flexible workdays, mediation and spa packages, breakfast and lunch, and competitive wages and benefits.

Located right downtown, Sid Lee offers flexible workdays, mediation and spa packages, breakfast and lunch, and competitive wages and benefits. More: Check out the Sid Lee culture on the company’s LinkedIn page.