Two Quebec ski resorts ranked among the five best in Canada

It’s no surprise to people that call Quebec home, but the province is full of world-class destinations for skiers and snowboarders.

And recently, two ski resorts in Quebec were named among the top five in Canada.

The list was compiled by Condé Nast Traveler, and was based on data from readers who rated the top ski resorts in Canada.

The non-Quebec locales that ranked in the top three were from British Columbia and Alberta.

All of the locations were scored out of 100.

5. Le Massif de Charlevoix (73.02)

4. Mont-Tremblant (73.44)

3. Whistler Blackcomb (79.6)

2. Big White (80.3)

1. Lake Louise (80.6)