Quebec Premier François Legault is set to unveil the province’s reopening plan this week.

On Sunday, Legault quote tweeted it’s a “big day of preparing for two announcements,” citing Thursday’s plan to detail the “deconfinement” plan.

The province’s COVID-19 case count now averages 737 per day, down from the 1,537 average increase during the same time period one month earlier.

Two weeks ago, Legault said that opening restaurants in orange zones across Quebec could happen in May.

At the time, Legault said Quebec was starting off May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated. “If friends are hesitating to get vaccinated, please convince them,” he said. “Vaccines are essential if we want to have a nice summer.”