Legault says he's hopeful restaurants in Quebec can reopen this month

Quebec Premier François Legault teased that opening restaurants in orange zones across Quebec could happen this month.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Legault urged Quebecers to continue ordering takeout to help establishments that have been ravaged by the pandemic. He said the government hopes to reopen restaurants “in the next few weeks.”

“You may have noticed, we’re in May,” he said. “We had said April would be dangerous and I think that we’re doing quite well. Very well.”

Quebec has half as many cases as Ontario and Alberta, and Legault said that if all goes well, several regions would be downgraded to orange zones over the next few weeks, which would allow restaurants to welcome back patrons for in-person dining at a limited capacity.

Legault said Quebec is starting off May “in good shape” and stressed that the key to a good summer is to get vaccinated.

“If friends are hesitating to get vaccinated, please convince them,” he said. “Vaccines are essential if we want to have a nice summer.”

Dans certaines régions, la situation s’améliore et se stabilise. Avec prudence, on annonce certains allégements des mesures sanitaires qui entreront en vigueur dès la semaine prochaine pour ces régions. Pour les détails, suivez notre point de presse👉 https://t.co/IcxPXSTfuV — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 4, 2021

Restaurants in Montreal and Laval have been shut down for in-person dining since last March. They were permitted to open for a few months last summer but have been shut down entirely since October.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.