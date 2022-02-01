Quebec venue leaves rotting food in front of Legault's office

For the second time in as many weeks, a Quebec venue has dropped off rotting food to a Quebec politician.

This week’s target? Premier François Legault.

On Tuesday afternoon, Plaza Rive-Sud dropped off boxes of cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, celery, tomatoes, lettuce, and seafood in front of Legault’s office door.

Plaza Rive-Sud functions as a banquet hall in La Prairie. The venue tells Daily Hive it’s “not worth opening,” citing that expenses will be too high. The venue says the act of protest is to show the ministers of Quebec “how much food is wasted due to closing us on very short notice.”

The hall — which hosts weddings, business banquets, and private events — performed a similar drop-off act last week at the office door of Health Minister Christian Dubé, the deputy minister of La Prairie, the off-island suburb where Plaza Rive-Sud is located.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plaza Rive-Sud (@plazarivesud)

Plaza Rive-Sud also left a letter with the dozen cases of food. “Mr. Dictator,” says the French letter shared with Daily Hive, “rotten food for our prime minister.”

The letter says “a lot of food has been wasted” and says Legault has received an “example of food we could have served” as a result.

“Just because you permitted restaurants to reopen as of January 31, does not mean that the financial or moral losses have been rectified,” continues the letter. “Mr. Legault, do you know how many families have suffered — and are still suffering — and all the people who could have benefitted from all of this food waste?”

The letter cites former National Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda, claiming public health never recommended closing restaurants to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“You made a decision and every responsible person — especially a prime minister who makes this kind of decision — must live with the consequences,” continues the letter. “Apart from COVID deaths, since you like statistics, how many people have committed suicide over the past two years? How many divorces or separations have taken place? How many businesses have had to close their doors? How many people died without being able to say goodbye to loved ones?”

The letter says Legault’s decisions have “killed the self-esteem and taken away freedom of each and every Quebecer,” before signing off with “bon appétit Mr. Legault, the prime minister.”

Since being posted to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Plaza Rive-Sud’s post has been met with resoundingly positive feedback.

On Monday, restaurants across Quebec were permitted to reopen under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Legault reiterated his announcement from last week that showrooms, venues, and places of worship can reopen “under certain conditions” as of February 7.

As part of the same announcement, the premier announced that fitness centres and spas can reopen and sports are able to restart on February 14 at half capacity.

Legault added that no further restrictions would be eased. “We’ll stop there, unfortunately.” He cited the high number of hospitalizations in the province as a reason that “we can’t announce other lifting of restrictions for the time being.”