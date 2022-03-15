Quebec hiking trail ranks as one of the best in all of Canada

One of the best hiking trails in Canada is right here in Quebec.

A new study by SportsShoes.com has analyzed Google data and Instagram hashtags to find the best hiking trails in the world. They used the data collected to create the Hiking Holiday Guide, ranking the most popular hiking locations around the world. Canada was ranked as the 13th best hiking country overall, and Mont-Albert cracked the 6th spot in the country.

With 17.8 km of trails, Mont-Albert — located in the mountainous heart of Parc national de la Gaspésie — takes roughly six hours to complete, has an 870-metre vertical drop, and overlooks the breathless Gaspé Peninsula.

The Mont-Albert hiking trail also has picnic areas, campgrounds, overnight accommodations, and parking spots for hikers looking to turn the trek into more than just a day trip.

British Columbia represents the most hiking trails in Canada with five, according to the ranking, and the remainder of the list is split up between Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland/Labrador, Alberta, and New Brunswick, with one entry each.

Here’s how the SportsShoes Canadian hiking trail ranking unfolds:

Bruce Trail, Ontario East Coast Trail, Newfoundland/Labrador West Coast Trail, British Columbia Black Tusk, British Columbia Stawamus Chief, British Columbia Mont Albert, Quebec Juan de Fuca Trail, British Columbia Rim Trail, British Columbia Plain of Six Glaciers, Alberta Turtle Mountain, New Brunswick

Now that the weather is heating up, now might be the perfect time to soak up the beauty of Mont-Albert, the Saint-Lawrence River, and a spectacular vantage point of the Gaspé Peninsula.