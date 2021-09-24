Events

Fun and fantastic outdoor things to do around Montreal this fall

Sep 24 2021, 10:03 am
Fall is low-key the best season of the year. Sure, there aren’t any waterslides or sun tanning spots but you can cozy up in a sweater, enjoy some comfortable outdoor temperatures, and check out the picturesque fall foliage.

Plus, Montreal has a slew of great outdoor events worth checking out. Pick apples, chug back some wine, or howl at the moon — what else do you really need?

Here are a handful of fun and inexpensive things to do in Montreal all fall.

Petch Orchards

@petch_orchards/Instagram

Located just 45 minutes from the city, Petch Orchards gives Montrealers the chance to pick apples (and pumpkins, pears, corn, and plums) at their quaint farm in the gorgeous area of Hemmingford.

In addition to the fruit and veg, the 115-acre farm produces some of the best apple cider and apple juice in the province.

The orchard offers more than 20 varieties of apples, including McIntosh, Spartan, Red Cort, Granny Smiths, and more.

Be warned: Their donuts are as delicious as they are addictive.

When: From now until October 31
Where: 431 Route 202, Hemmingford
Hours:  10 am – 5 pm
Price: Apple picking starts at $12

An Ode to the Moon – Gardens of Light

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns at the Gardens of Light until the end of October.

The festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall — the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est
Hours: 7 – 10 pm, nightly
Price: $8.25 – $16.50

Centre d’interprétation de la courge

Centre de la courge

If you want a little bit more weight than picking apples, it’s tough to top the Centre d’interprétation de la courge for pumpkin picking.

This pumpkin haven comes alive during the fall months, with a specialty boutique filled with pumpkin-themed goodies and an outdoor squash market filled with all the squash you can imagine.

Expect to find colourful gourds, large pumpkins, and unique offerings like pumpkin butter. They even have pumpkin chips!

When: From now until October 31
Where: 839 Chemin Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac
Hours: 9 am to 4:30 pm
Price: Starts at $9

Vignoble Bromont

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignible Bromont (@vignoblebromont)

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some good ol’ fashioned vino.

Vignoble Bromont offers a collection of more than 35 different wines to taste and constant breathtaking views of the Eastern Townships.

When: From now until November 1
Where: 1095 Chemin N, Brigham
Hours: 11 am – 5 pm
Price: $12 – $70

La Ferme Quinn

@quinn_farm/Instagram

If the constant buzz of the big city is a bit draining, trade in your slacks and button-up shirt for a straw hat and overalls.

Take a quick drive out to Île-Perrot and enjoy a variety of farmyard activities at Quinn Farm and apple picking galore.

La Ferme Quinn harvests apples from the end of August until the end of September, giving Montrealers all of October to pick from their juicy varieties.

Open from 10 am to 4 pm 7 days a week, admission to La Ferme Quinn is just $5 and gives you access to the pick-your-own apples and tractor and wagon rides.

Plus, strawberries, blueberries, pumpkins, corn mazes, and a petting zoo.

When: From now until October 31
Where:  2495 Perrot Boulevard Sud, Notre Dame de l’Île Perrot
Hours: 10 am – 4 pm
Price: $5

Shuttle bus to a provincial park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navette #Nature (@navettenature) on

Considering everything we’ve gone through over the past 18 months, it might be high time to step out of the bustling city and enjoy some Quebec nature.

La Navette Nature (The Nana) is a shuttle bus that offers round-trip transportation out of Montreal to a bevy of national parks every Saturday and Sunday until October 12.

Destinations include Mont-Tremblant, Oka, Mont-Orford, Yamaska National Park, and more.

Visit the Navette Nature website for a full list of destinations, pricing, and more information.

When: Saturday and Sundays until October 12
Where: Mont-Tremblant, Oka, Mont-Orford, Yamaska National Park
Hours: Varies per selection
Price: Starts at $42

Take a Scandinavian spa getaway

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Förena Cité Thermale (@forena_cite_thermale) on

The pandemic has been tough o everyone and a spa day might be just the remedy for you.

The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last winter, and this might be the right time to take a peaceful dip.

Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain, offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

When: Every day
Where: Förena Cité thermal
Hours: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Price: Starts at $70, available online

Hike Mont Tremblant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tremblant (@monttremblant) on

While Mont Tremblant is best known for its skiing, there are 11 different trails, all for varying fitness levels, for hikers to enjoy.

From easy, to pet-friendly, and more strenuous climbs, Mont Tremblant is beautiful in the fall and offers breathtaking 360º views of the Laurentians.

When: Every day until the end of November
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs Tremblant
Hours: Varies per trail
Price: Varies per trail

