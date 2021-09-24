Fun and fantastic outdoor things to do around Montreal this fall

Fall is low-key the best season of the year. Sure, there aren’t any waterslides or sun tanning spots but you can cozy up in a sweater, enjoy some comfortable outdoor temperatures, and check out the picturesque fall foliage.

Plus, Montreal has a slew of great outdoor events worth checking out. Pick apples, chug back some wine, or howl at the moon — what else do you really need?

Here are a handful of fun and inexpensive things to do in Montreal all fall.

Located just 45 minutes from the city, Petch Orchards gives Montrealers the chance to pick apples (and pumpkins, pears, corn, and plums) at their quaint farm in the gorgeous area of Hemmingford.

In addition to the fruit and veg, the 115-acre farm produces some of the best apple cider and apple juice in the province.

The orchard offers more than 20 varieties of apples, including McIntosh, Spartan, Red Cort, Granny Smiths, and more.

Be warned: Their donuts are as delicious as they are addictive.

When: From now until October 31

Where: 431 Route 202, Hemmingford

Hours: 10 am – 5 pm

Price: Apple picking starts at $12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns at the Gardens of Light until the end of October.

The festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall — the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Hours: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

If you want a little bit more weight than picking apples, it’s tough to top the Centre d’interprétation de la courge for pumpkin picking.

This pumpkin haven comes alive during the fall months, with a specialty boutique filled with pumpkin-themed goodies and an outdoor squash market filled with all the squash you can imagine.

Expect to find colourful gourds, large pumpkins, and unique offerings like pumpkin butter. They even have pumpkin chips!

When: From now until October 31

Where: 839 Chemin Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac

Hours: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Price: Starts at $9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignible Bromont (@vignoblebromont)

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some good ol’ fashioned vino.

Vignoble Bromont offers a collection of more than 35 different wines to taste and constant breathtaking views of the Eastern Townships.

When: From now until November 1

Where: 1095 Chemin N, Brigham

Hours: 11 am – 5 pm

Price: $12 – $70

If the constant buzz of the big city is a bit draining, trade in your slacks and button-up shirt for a straw hat and overalls.

Take a quick drive out to Île-Perrot and enjoy a variety of farmyard activities at Quinn Farm and apple picking galore.

La Ferme Quinn harvests apples from the end of August until the end of September, giving Montrealers all of October to pick from their juicy varieties.

Open from 10 am to 4 pm 7 days a week, admission to La Ferme Quinn is just $5 and gives you access to the pick-your-own apples and tractor and wagon rides.