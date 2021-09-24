This weekend, why not pack the car and head on a fun road trip with your loved ones?

There are plenty of fun activities to do, from corn mazes to feeding carrots to deer, all within a two-hour drive of Montreal. Which of these nine fantastic road ideas will you do first?

Visit the stunning sunflower fields at Citrouilles et Tournesols. The best time to visit is in August when the sunflowers are blooming, but you can visit any time of year. While there, make sure to visit their beer garden, which has a panoramic view of Mont Orford.

Location: Orford, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Within the Brome-Missisquoi wine route, you can find 22 vineyards. Spend the day going wine tasting at the various locations which are connected by four cycling routes.

Location: Brome-Missisquoi, Ontario

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

Saint Raphael Church was one of the first Roman Catholic churches in Canada. In 1970, a fire destroyed the church, but the masonry continued to stand. In the summer, the National Historic Site is open to tourists.

Location: Glengarry, Ontario

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Spend the day on the beautiful 5 km of beach just outside of Montreal. The beach offers changing rooms, showers and has lifeguards. At Oka beach, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and standup paddleboards.

Location: Oka, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes

From May to October, you can visit La Maison Lavande, which has 100,000 lavender plants. In addition to taking a guided tour through the purple fields, you can visit the perfumery and a gourmet shop.

Location: Saint-Eustache, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes

At Parc Omega, you can drive through the 12 km routes where you can see a variety of animals native to Canada. Come with a bag of carrots, and you can feed the deer and the elk, which will walk up to your car for food.

Location: Montebello, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Every year starting in August, you can visit Verger Labonte and get lost in their giant corn maze. Go with your friends and see if you can escape the massive maze after only a short drive from Montreal.

Location: Notre-Dame-de-l’lle-Perrot, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

Founded in 1912, Saint Benedict Abbey houses approximately 50 monks. When visiting the abbey, make sure to buy some of the artisanal cheese and ciders produced by the residents.

Location: Saint-Benoit-du-Lac, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes

In Rawdon, you can find an 18-metre-tall waterfall that is best viewed from one of the lookout points.

Location: Rawdon, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour