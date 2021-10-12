Check out how beautiful the fall foliage is in Montreal right now (PHOTOS)

As we kick start the machine after Thanksgiving’s long weekend, the virtual world is full of proof that fall in Montreal might just be the most gorgeous time of year.
The city is coated with vibrant autumn colours of yellow hues, orange shades, and dark reds.
Tack on a few pigeons, the timeless Lachine Canal, and the vastness of Montreal’s greenery and parks, and you’ve got yourself a seriously photo-worthy city.
Quebec’s Tourism website, Bonjour Québec, is making it easy for Quebecers to check out the beautiful foliage throughout the province.
Their updated map gives an idea of how the colour of the leaves fluctuates throughout the province. Currently, Montreal is at the mid-point, giving locals another few days of primetime photo capturing.
Use these pictures, spread out across Montreal, as reasons to head out around town and go picture-snapping crazy before you-know-what (snow) comes to town for four months.
But let’s not talk about that…
Here’s what Montreal looks like, flourishing in all of fall’s colours.
