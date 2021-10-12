Check out how beautiful the fall foliage is in Montreal right now (PHOTOS)

As we kick start the machine after Thanksgiving’s long weekend, the virtual world is full of proof that fall in Montreal might just be the most gorgeous time of year.

The city is coated with vibrant autumn colours of yellow hues, orange shades, and dark reds.

Tack on a few pigeons, the timeless Lachine Canal, and the vastness of Montreal’s greenery and parks, and you’ve got yourself a seriously photo-worthy city.

Quebec’s Tourism website, Bonjour Québec, is making it easy for Quebecers to check out the beautiful foliage throughout the province.

Their updated map gives an idea of how the colour of the leaves fluctuates throughout the province. Currently, Montreal is at the mid-point, giving locals another few days of primetime photo capturing.

Use these pictures, spread out across Montreal, as reasons to head out around town and go picture-snapping crazy before you-know-what (snow) comes to town for four months.

But let’s not talk about that…

Here’s what Montreal looks like, flourishing in all of fall’s colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Apostol y Cañaveral (@randyapostol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📸🌅 Sunset lover 🌅📸 (@beautifulsunsetbyfanny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC (@joch80)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☮️ Manu Peace | Montreal City (@manu_peace)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariem Jemmali 🇹🇳🇨🇦 (@mariem_jemmali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin (@creatively.colin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin | Montreal (@photo_martin_montreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Branover (@ericbranover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manan Suthar (@manan_suthaar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Janu (@shrutijanu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte (@likeasquirrel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariem Jemmali 🇹🇳🇨🇦 (@mariem_jemmali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jul Rez (@julrez39)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanja Harimina (@ariminah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 514 Traveler (@popinard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The real Montreal (@montreal_forreal)