Quebec's free car escort service returns across the province this month

Quebec’s free car escort service is returning to the province this year in an effort to make the roads safer throughout the holidays.

Opération Nez Rouge is a service in which volunteers bring drivers and their cars home safely after holiday parties.

The free service, entering its 38th season, is aimed predominately at drivers who are impaired but extends to drivers who are tired or not deemed fit to drive.

Nez Rouge will operate in 20 regions across Quebec this year and will be offered 24-hours a day from November 26 to December 31.

Special measures will be enforced this year due to COVID-19, including volunteer drivers being required to present their vaccine passports and masks will be required in all vehicles for both drivers and clients.

Donations received from drivers will be given to organizations devoted to youth and amateur sport across Quebec.

The following locations is where Nez Rouge will be operating across Quebec this holiday season:

Lotbinière

Outaouais

Sorel-Tracy

Baie-Comeau

Magog

Pays-d’en-Haut

Thetford Mines

Beauce-Etchemins

Mascouche-Lanaudière-Sud

Québec-Lévis

Vallée de la Rouge

Chibougamau-Chapais

Saguenay

Saint-Jérôme

Vaudreuil-Dorion

Joliette-de-Lanaudière

Mont-Laurier

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

Laval-Basses Laurentides

Montreal

Shawinigan

Longueuil-Rive-Sud

Nicolet-Bécancour

Sherbrooke

In order to use the service, drivers need to contact their local Nez Rouge organization and a team of three volunteers will arrive at the client’s destination.

The service also has an app — which functions similarly to Uber — available for download on iPhones and Androids.