After an excessively long stretch of very warm weather, Quebec is beginning to cool down.

It’s because a national pattern change is officially underway, and western provinces such as Alberta and British Columbia will have their turn dealing with the heat for the next couple of weeks.

The Weather Network (TWN) is calling for “brief hints of fall,” as the heatwave moves out west and gives Quebec and Ontario some much-needed relief from the humidity.

According to TWN, Western Canada is due to experience temperatures upwards of 30°C, with the potential for temperatures to “trend dangerously” into the mid to upper 30s by late next week.

As the muggy climate takes over the west, Quebecers can prepare for a much-needed break from the sticky weather they’ve endured as of late. “A near to slightly below seasonal trend will dominate further to the east,” TWN said.

“The hottest weather of the summer is likely behind us in Ontario and Quebec, but summer is by no means over,” said TWN meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham. “This won’t be anything truly autumnal, but brief hints of fall will be in the air.”

Although there will be some heat relief, it will only be temporary. Above seasonal temperatures are expected to return to Quebec at the end of August.

With files from Daily Hive’s Itai Buenahora