10 fun summer road trips within two hours of Montreal
This weekend why not pack the car up and head on that fun road trip with your friends? There are plenty of fun activities to do, from corn mazes to feeding carrots to deer, all within a two-hour drive of Montreal.
Which of these 10 fantastic road ideas will you do first?
Stroll through the sunflower fields
This August, a summertime flower festival, FestiFleurs, is kicking off at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac — a smooth 60 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
The flower festival itself has over 100 varieties of plants, ranging from daisies, lavenders, marigolds, and zinnias, in an assortment of sizes and colours.
Location: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Sleep in a Hobbit House
Inspired by JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings you can spend the night at a Hobbit house. For about $150 the rental sleeps up to 4 people on the double bunk beds.
Location: East Bolton, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Go wine tasting in Brome-Missisquoi
Within the Brome-Missisquoi wine route, you can find 22 vineyards. Spend the day going wine tasting at the various locations which are connected by four cycling routes.
Location: Brome-Missisquoi, Ontario
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour
Explore Saint Raphael’s Ruins
Saint Raphael Church was one of the first Roman Catholic churches in Canada. In 1970 a fire destroyed the church, but the masonry continues to stand. In the summer the National Historic Site is open to tourists.
Location: Glengarry, Ontario
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Swim at Oka Beach
Spend the day on the beautiful five km of beach just outside of Montreal. The beach offers changing rooms, and showers and has lifeguards. At Oka beach, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards.
Location: Oka, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes
Wander through the lavender fields
From May to October, you can visit La Maison Lavande which has 100,000 lavender plants. In addition to taking a guided tour through the purple fields, you can visit the perfumery and a gourmet shop.
Location: Saint-Eustache, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes
See Canadian animals up close
At Parc Omega you can drive through the 12 km routes where you can see a variety of animals native to Canada. Come with a bag of carrots, and you can feed the deer the elk which will walk up to your car for food.
Location: Montebello, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes
Get lost in a giant corn maze
Every year starting in August you can visit Verger Labonte and get lost in its giant corn maze. Go with your friends and see if you can escape the massive maze after only a short drive from Montreal.
Location: Notre-Dame-de-l’lle-Perrot, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour
Buy cheese and cider from Saint Benedict Abbey
Founded in 1912, Saint Benedict Abbey houses approximately 50 monks. When visiting the abbey make sure to buy some of the artisanal cheese and ciders produced by the residents.
Location: Saint-Benoit-du-Lac, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Discover Dorwin Falls
In Rawdon, you can find an 18-metre waterfall that is best viewed from one of the lookout points.
Location: Rawdon, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour