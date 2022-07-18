This weekend why not pack the car up and head on that fun road trip with your friends? There are plenty of fun activities to do, from corn mazes to feeding carrots to deer, all within a two-hour drive of Montreal.

Which of these 10 fantastic road ideas will you do first?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac (@labelledecoteaudulac)

This August, a summertime flower festival, FestiFleurs, is kicking off at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac — a smooth 60 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

The flower festival itself has over 100 varieties of plants, ranging from daisies, lavenders, marigolds, and zinnias, in an assortment of sizes and colours.

Location: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 15 minutes

A post shared by Johanne Leblanc (@joane_leblanc) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Inspired by JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings you can spend the night at a Hobbit house. For about $150 the rental sleeps up to 4 people on the double bunk beds.

Location: East Bolton, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Route des vins de Brome-Missisquoi (@laroutedesvinsbm)

Within the Brome-Missisquoi wine route, you can find 22 vineyards. Spend the day going wine tasting at the various locations which are connected by four cycling routes.

Location: Brome-Missisquoi, Ontario

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Je t’aime Jolène (@jo_fau)

Saint Raphael Church was one of the first Roman Catholic churches in Canada. In 1970 a fire destroyed the church, but the masonry continues to stand. In the summer the National Historic Site is open to tourists.

Location: Glengarry, Ontario

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes

A post shared by Sou (@__sou___) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT



Spend the day on the beautiful five km of beach just outside of Montreal. The beach offers changing rooms, and showers and has lifeguards. At Oka beach, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards.

Location: Oka, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Maison Lavande (@maisonlavande)

From May to October, you can visit La Maison Lavande which has 100,000 lavender plants. In addition to taking a guided tour through the purple fields, you can visit the perfumery and a gourmet shop.

Location: Saint-Eustache, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Omega (@parcomega)

At Parc Omega you can drive through the 12 km routes where you can see a variety of animals native to Canada. Come with a bag of carrots, and you can feed the deer the elk which will walk up to your car for food.

Location: Montebello, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 50 minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verger Labonté (@verger_labonte)

Every year starting in August you can visit Verger Labonte and get lost in its giant corn maze. Go with your friends and see if you can escape the massive maze after only a short drive from Montreal.

Location: Notre-Dame-de-l’lle-Perrot, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Tucker Home (@suzannetuckerhome)

Founded in 1912, Saint Benedict Abbey houses approximately 50 monks. When visiting the abbey make sure to buy some of the artisanal cheese and ciders produced by the residents.

Location: Saint-Benoit-du-Lac, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Hague (@matthew.hague)

In Rawdon, you can find an 18-metre waterfall that is best viewed from one of the lookout points.

Location: Rawdon, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour