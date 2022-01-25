Quebec restaurant dining rooms can open at half capacity as of next week

Restaurant dining rooms will be permitted to reopen as of next week across Quebec.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec Premier François Legault says we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

As of Monday, January 31, restaurants across the province will be able to function at 50% capacity and host a maximum of four customers from two different “family bubbles.”

All customers will need to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Legault also said that as of January 31, private gatherings can increase to four people (maximum two “family bubbles”) and youth sports can restart.

In terms of sports, only athletes under the age of 18 will be allowed to play. Citing public health, Legault says competition and games are still not safe to play.

A maximum of 25 people, all under the age of 18, will be able to play sports at the same time.

“We’re conscious of the fact that many Quebecers are fed up, it’s been 22 months,” says Legault in French. “We have to go slowly. Going slowly is very important. For the time being, that’s it.”

Legault says a second phase will be announced on February 7 which includes the Biodome, aquariums, planetariums, and large venues can reopen at 50% and a maximum of 500 people.

The Quebec government also says that as of February 7, houses of worship will be permitted to reopen at a maximum of 250 people, all of whom have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Legault says funerals will not require a passport because it is “not fair” to do so.

The premier says gyms, spas, and adult sports will come in the third phase but did not provide a date citing “as soon as we have more certainty with the hospital situation.”

Legault says Quebecers frequently ask him for a timeline of when things can reopen in Quebec but says the experts state there remains “a lot of uncertainty.”

“We have to be prudent,” he concluded. “We have to think every about the situation.” Legault says getting a third COVID-19 shot is Quebecer’s best way to “avoid ending up in hospitals.”