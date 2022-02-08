Quebec Premier François Legault has another 1 pm news conference set for Tuesday afternoon where he is expected to announce the easing of additional COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

According to reports, Legault is expected to announce a timeline when bars can reopen, more relaxed measures for restaurants, abolishing limit capacity on private gatherings, and the resumption of competitive sports.

Per sources, restaurants will be able to increase from four people maximum to ten, per table. Bars are expected to be permitted to open on February 28, and dancing will still be prohibited.

According to Legault’s agenda, he will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim pubic health director Dr. Luc Boileau.

On Monday, the Quebec government permitted theatres, cinemas, indoor events, and houses of worship to reopen at half capacity. As of February 14, spas, indoor sports, and fitness centres can resume at a maximum of 50% capacity.

Also on Monday, Quebec public health reported the province’s lowest COVID-19 case increase of 2022.