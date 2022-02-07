Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted across Quebec as of today

More COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across Quebec for the second time in as many weeks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations begin to stabilize across the province.

During a press conference at the end of January, Quebec Premier François Legault said we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel” but citizens must remain “prudent” in their ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“We’re conscious of the fact that many Quebecers are fed up, it’s been 22 months,” said Legault in French. “We have to go slowly. Going slowly is very important.”

Since it’s often difficult to keep track of what’s reopening seemingly every few months, here’s a quick guide of the new COVID-19 health restrictions across Quebec.

Cinemas, indoor events, concert venues

Cinemas and theatres are permitted to operate at 50% capacity and at a maximum of 500 people

Concert halls and indoor events can function at half capacity and outdoor events can accommodate 1,000 people maximum.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all events, theatres, and cinemas

Places of worship

Places of worship can function at 50% capacity, hosting a maximum of 250 people

COVID-19 vaccination proof is required to entire any house of worship

Funerals can function at a maximum of 50 people, vaccine proof is not required for funerals

As of February 14:

Spas can reopen at 50% capacity

Indoor sports can continue at a maximum of 25 athletes (tournaments are not permitted)

Fitness centres (gyms, yoga, spin studios, indoor climbing) can reopen at 50% capacity (proof of COVID-19 vaccine required)

The Quebec government has yet to announce a date for reopening bars, pubs, taverns, and casinos.