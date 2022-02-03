Quebec has reported 3,592 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux has confirmed coronavirus cases in the province have reached 872,029, and the death toll is 13,378.

There are 2,637 people hospitalized in the province, a decrease of 93 compared to Wednesday morning.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has decreased by 13 in the past 24 hours, totalling 191 across the province.

Over the past day, 48,947 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 17,838,886 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference from the capital, Premier Francois Legault, alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau, said that as of February 14, sports and artistic activities can resume in the province.

As of Monday, January 31, restaurants across the province have been able to function at 50% capacity and host a maximum of four customers from two different “family bubbles.”

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.