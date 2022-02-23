After reporting its lowest COVID-19 daily case count of 2022 on Monday, Quebec has reported 1,861 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 915,762 since March 2020.

Public health has added 17 additional virus-related deaths, now totalling 13,903 across the province.

There are 1,672 hospitalizations, a decrease of 70 compared to Tuesday. Patients in intensive care have reduced by five patients in the past day to 102.

Since December 2020, over 18 million vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On Wednesday, the CNESST confirmed that as of February 28, masking would not be mandatory in work settings if distancing is maintained or physical barriers are in place.

Meanwhile, other restrictions continue to be lifted in Quebec. On Monday, certain health measures regarding large venues, places of worship and recreational activities have been lifted.

As of March 14, the vaccine passport will be removed from all sites, including restaurants and long-term care homes.