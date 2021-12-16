Quebec Premier François Legault has scheduled a 6 pm news conference to announce new COVID-19 measures for Quebec.

Legault says the situation has become “critical” in Quebec and says he has “important” COVID-19 measures to announce amid a rise in provincial Omicron cases.

During the first 16 months of the pandemic, Legault used evening conferences to announce restrictions and afternoon conferences to announce the loosening of measures.

The conference will take place in Montreal, and Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec’s National Director of Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

On Thursday, Quebec reported its highest daily COVID-19 case increase in 348 days — the highest since January 2 — with 2,736 new cases.