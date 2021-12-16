Quebec reports highest daily COVID-19 case since beginning of January

Quebec health officials have added nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. Today’s count is the province’s highest daily increase since January 2, when 2,869 new infections were reported.

Since Wednesday morning, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, the highest increase in 348 days.

Public health has also added four additional virus-related deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 474,478 total cases and 11,627 deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased by four since Wednesday and equal 305 across the province. Intensive care numbers have decreased by ten over the past 24 hours and now total 67 within Quebec.

For comparison, at this time last year, Quebec reported 1,897 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths. Hospitalizations were at 975 on December 16, 2020, 128 of whom were in intensive care.

Over the past day, 52,143 COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Since December 2020, 14,136,257 total vaccines have been distributed.

Two Montreal schools closed on Wednesday morning after “various students” tested positive for the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Canada re-introduced its advisory against non-essential travel due to the rapidly circulating Omicron COVID-19 variant. Montreal’s public health director Dr. Mylene Drouin says there are currently 95 Omicron cases across the metropolitan area.

Earlier this month, Quebec-made vaccine Medicago reported an efficacy rate of 71% against the COVID-19 variant and 75.4% effective against the Delta variant.

Canada’s national COVID-19 death toll is now 29,994. There have been 1,851,057 total cases.

More information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Quebec can be found on the Institut national de santé Publique du Québec website.