Quebec reports over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 60 deaths

Since reporting its lowest daily COVID-19 case count of 2022 on Monday, Quebec has reported over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 additional deaths on Tuesday.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, along with 2,504 new COVID-19 cases, 56 COVID-19-related deaths have been added to Quebec’s total.

Since March 2020, there have been 885,696 total cases and 13,551 deaths in the province.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 2,380 hospitalizations across the province, 178 of whom are in intensive care. Since Sunday, hospitalizations have decreased by 45, with ICU numbers remaining stable.

Over the past day, 33,209 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 18,025,489 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

COVID-19 variant data can be found on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.

Last week, Premier Francois Legault announced that as of February 14, sports and artistic activities could resume in the province.

Legault has another 1 pm news conference set for Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to announce the easing of additional COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.