Quebec sees record-high COVID-19 cases with 14,188 new infections

On Thursday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 14,188 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

This is the highest single-day increase ever reported in the province, rocketing from 13,149 on Wednesday.

Public Health has also added nine additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 11,711.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 586,607 total COVID-19 cases and 11,711 deaths in Quebec. There are 939 people hospitalized in the province — an increase of 229 since Wednesday.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by 16 over the past 24 hours, now totalling 138 across the province. There were 14 patients discharged from the ICU as well.

Over 88,651 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, 14,995,780 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

As of December 27, Quebecers 60 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website, only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.